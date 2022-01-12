Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 198,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 276,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 73,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,042,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.69. 129,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

