Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,572.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,715.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,774.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

