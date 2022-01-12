Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 68.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 167,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

