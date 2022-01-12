Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

