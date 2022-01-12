Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

