Glassman Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 4,072 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,348. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $79.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

