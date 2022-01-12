Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,268 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,300,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,441,000 after buying an additional 186,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

