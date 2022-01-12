Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

GLP opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $889.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.