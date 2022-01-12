Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

