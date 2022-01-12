Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

