Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

GLOB opened at $265.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $188.67 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.87.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

