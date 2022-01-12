GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 510.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.50.

GNNDY stock opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $158.30 and a 12-month high of $286.11.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

