Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 6,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

