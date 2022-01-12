Gravity Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $51,983.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.98 or 0.07488775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.60 or 1.00183927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

