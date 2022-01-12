Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $60.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.05 million and the highest is $60.70 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $170.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $277.62 million, with estimates ranging from $262.05 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

GNLN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,788. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 45.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 145,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

