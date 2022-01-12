Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 204,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

