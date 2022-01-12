Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,179.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,450.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3,432.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

