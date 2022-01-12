Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $21.66 million and $2.32 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,564.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.70 or 0.07590173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00308684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.25 or 0.00867516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.19 or 0.00463282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.78 or 0.00257927 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,013,340 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

