Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 46,296 shares.The stock last traded at $138.87 and had previously closed at $138.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

