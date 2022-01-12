Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 46,296 shares.The stock last traded at $138.87 and had previously closed at $138.48.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
