Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.01 and last traded at $86.13. Approximately 9,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,284,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.94.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.