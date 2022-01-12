Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 594 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $201,989.32.
- On Friday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $131.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares during the last quarter.
GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
