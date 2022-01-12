Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 594 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $201,989.32.

On Friday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $131.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

