Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.06. 9,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,087. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

