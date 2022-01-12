Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.15. 21,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

