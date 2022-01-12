Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

