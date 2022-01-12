Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,415. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.64.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.