Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 245 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.27. 10,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,998. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.21.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

