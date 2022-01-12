Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,989 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $8,216,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 261,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

USB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 65,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,611,132. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

