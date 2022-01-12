Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.01. 10,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

