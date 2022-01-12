Gustavo Arnal Purchases 15,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gustavo Arnal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

