GXChain Price Tops $2.26 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $169.26 million and approximately $32.03 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000835 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003098 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,897,186 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

