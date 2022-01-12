Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

HNGR opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $733.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hanger has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanger will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

