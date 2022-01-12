Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
HNGR opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $733.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hanger has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69.
In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
