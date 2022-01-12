Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.47

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 1058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannover Rück SE will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

