Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
HDI stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.94. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$25.31 and a twelve month high of C$49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
