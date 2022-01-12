Harmony 1-Day Volume Tops $448.16 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $448.16 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00344594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,313,510,468 coins and its circulating supply is 11,584,877,468 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

