Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,833. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.