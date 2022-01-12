Head to Head Contrast: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for REE Automotive and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 148.29%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.22%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 19.95 -$60.61 million $0.23 12.65

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.