Head to Head Survey: EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) vs. Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of EQRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EQRx and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQRx N/A N/A N/A Ardelyx -1,386.48% -132.31% -76.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EQRx and Ardelyx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardelyx 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ardelyx has a consensus target price of $5.24, suggesting a potential upside of 419.09%. Given Ardelyx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than EQRx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQRx and Ardelyx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ardelyx $7.57 million 15.04 -$94.31 million ($1.53) -0.66

EQRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardelyx.

About EQRx

EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

