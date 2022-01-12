Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.73

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 330183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

HWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.38.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

