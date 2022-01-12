Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $124.66 Million Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1,770.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 5.02% of Magellan Health worth $124,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magellan Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 623.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock remained flat at $$94.99 on Wednesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

