Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 50,438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $39.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,839.49. 58,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,811. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,913.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,816.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

