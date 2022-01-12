Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,028,658 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,028,658 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $179,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

WFC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,652,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

