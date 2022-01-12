Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 885,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $407,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.52. 218,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.