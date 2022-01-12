HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -722.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

