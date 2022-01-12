HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 3.3%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 6,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -722.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

