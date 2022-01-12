Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Down 2.8%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 157.40 ($2.14). Approximately 462,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,474,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.20).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTWS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($3.04) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.80 ($2.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -55.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.30.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

