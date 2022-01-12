Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:HUW opened at GBX 184 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.31. Helios Underwriting has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($3.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of £126.75 million and a PE ratio of -38.33.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Libassi bought 12,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($24,433.28). Insiders bought a total of 367,000 shares of company stock worth $56,525,000 in the last quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.