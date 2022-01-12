Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

