Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $160.84. 696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.78. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.06 and a one year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

