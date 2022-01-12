Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $900,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.64.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $5.16 on Wednesday, reaching $373.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.58 and a 200-day moving average of $380.72. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.