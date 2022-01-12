Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 26.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,167,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,317,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.68.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.16. 62,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,137. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

